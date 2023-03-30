King Charles is ‘still furious’ over Prince Harry’s memoir despite hopes of reunion

As the debate over the attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Coronation continues, it is likely that they would not be received ‘warmly’ by the family.

Royal author Christopher Andersen claimed Charles is “still furious” with his son for the bombshell accusations made in his memoir, Spare.

He told Fox News, “Even if Harry did wish to reconcile ahead of the coronation, it’s highly doubtful he’d get a warm reception.”

Moreover, he added, “William appears to have thrown up his hands in disgust. Charles III is still furious over Harry’s devastating portrayal of his wife, Camilla, as a villainous schemer in his bombshell memoir.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams added, “Harry isn’t expected to see any of his family. The rift between the Sussexes and the royal family runs deep.”

Fitzwilliams stated that since the monarch “is not in London and there are no plans for a meeting. William and Kate are away with their children for the Easter holidays.”

The King was due to be away on Monday, March 20th, 2023, on the first official state visit of his reign, but the trip to France was cancelled due to rioting over pension reforms. Charles is now in Germany for three days, officially kicking off his first state tour.

However, briefly the estranged father and son were in the UK at the same time in six months as Harry arrived for his legal case against DailyMail.