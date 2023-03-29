Priyanka Chopra shares details about early dating period with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has recently opened up about having a “tumultuous relationship” before meeting her now husband Nick Jonas.



During the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the Quantico star recalled, “I was in a tumultuous relationship at that time. This is 2016.”

Talking about her first meeting with Nick, the Baywatch actress shared, “We had common friends who didn't want me to be in my relationship and were like, ‘Oh, he's single too’. He's really not with that girl, but he is. It was complicated on both our ends.”

Priyanka disclosed that Nick would send her a message via Twitter in 2016, however, the actress “didn’t want to engage as much at the time”.

“I was also like 35, Nick was 25. I really put a stop to it in a way because I judged the book by the cover,” said the 40-year-old

The Sky is Pink actress continued, “I said, 'I wanna settle down’. I have been there and done the fun dating things. I was like ready to get serious.”

Prior to meeting in person at the 2017 Met Gala, PeeCee mentioned that she had “reservations” because some of her exes were “a little bit narcissistic”.

“I kept making the same mistakes,” remarked the actress.

However, PeeCee pointed out, “A lot of the pattern in my relationships was me feeling gaslit because I gave that kind of power to the people that I was with, where I was like, 'You come first’.”

So, at the time of meeting Nick, I got so much clarity on what I needed,” she added.