Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s rift leaving Royal Family ‘unscathed’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly standing at the cusp of a never-ending battle that they are standing to lose.
This accusation and claim has been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
Her admissions were even shared with the New Zealand Herald.
There she claimed, “The house – or more accurately, Buckingham Palace – has won.”
“Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, might have spent the last two years waging an exhausting, never-ending battle of wits and PR strategy against The Firm, but they have actually ended up on the losing side.”
“On the other side of all this, after about 40 hours, according to the Washington Post, of interviews and various media outings, after 416 pages of a book and one entire far-too-long docuseries, one thing is clear: The royal family is fine.”
Emily Ratajkowski called out Ellen DeGeneres in Taylor Swift’s resurfaced 2012 interview
Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel began their mock feud back in 2006 and have continued their running gag
Selena Gomez’s time on Wizards of Waverly Place reportedly featured some shocking inferences
Aditya Roy Kapur's meeting with Tom Hiddleston was a surprise
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'she will not let anyone's snarky comment devalue her experience of the last eight months'
Jeremy Renner pens a loving note in celebration of his daughter’s birthday