Selena Gomez’s producer on what her character was ‘really like’: ‘Can’t get explicit’

The producer responsible for Selena Gomez’s time on Wizards of Waverly Place stint recently admitted that the show was supposed to involve LGBTQ inferences.

The showrunner Peter Murrieta, started the chat off by admitting that Gomez’s co-star Stevie Nichols, played by Hayley Kiyoko, was supposed to be in a relationship with the star.

Her admissions were shared during an episode for the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast.

Per Murrieta, “I wished we could have played more with what was quite obvious to a lot of us was the relationship between Stevie and Alex.”

Not to mention, while “it was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was,” the writers “weren't able to in that time” because of the relationship with Disney.

“If we were just a few years down the line, we maybe could have played with that,” he also admitted before concluding.