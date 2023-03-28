K-pop band Apink reveal details about their upcoming album

They also discussed their deep connection with their fans

K-pop group Apink discuss their upcoming album and their bond with their fans in an interview with Singles magazine. They will be making their first-ever comeback in over a year with the album Self.

The members did not dive into too many details as the release date for the album has not yet been confirmed, as Jung Eun Ji notes: “I’m cautious as the release date hasn’t been revealed yet. To describe it simply despite that, this is an album that we’ve filled with a bright and hopeful message for the first time in a while. We really tried to capture Apink’s natural colour and the stories we wanted to tell.”

They also discussed their deep connection with their fans as Hayoung explains: “Instead of looking at us as celebrities, they treat us like the friend next door. They are so loyal that even when fans who bring cameras to take pictures of us notice that the members aren’t feeling too well, they’ll say ‘I won’t hold up the camera today. Let’s just walk together and talk.'”