Prince Harry was told having hummingbird at home is 'sign' after Queen passing

Prince Harry is touching upon the strange visits he got from a hummingbird at his home in California after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals he was told the bird in some cultures represents spirits.

He pens: "Soon after our return, a hummingbird got into the house. I had a devil of a time guiding it out, and the thought occurred that maybe we should start shutting the doors, despite those heavenly ocean breezes. Then a mate said: Could be a sign, you know? Some cultures see hummingbirds as spirits, he said. Visitors, as it were. Aztecs thought them reincarnated warriors. Spanish explorers called them “resurrection birds.”

Harry adds: "So, naturally, when this hummingbird arrived, and swooped around our kitchen, and flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we’ve set the baby’s playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals, I thought hopefully, greedily, foolishly: Is our house a detour—or a destination?"