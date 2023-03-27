Rani Mukerji shares her thoughts on OTT platforms, reveals word 'cpntent' bothers her

Rani Mukerji plays a mom who is fighting the entire state for custody of her children in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She has impressed audience with her performance.
In a recent interview, she opened up about how the word ‘content’ bothers her as an artist and how she firmly believes that movies belong to cinemas.
Talking about it, she said, “I truly believe that a good film will always find its audience, regardless of what the genre is. There was a lot of challenge for our film, because the new fashionable word that is going on is OTT ‘content’ – it is something that has bothered me a lot. Because I do believe that cinema is an experience to be had in the theaters.”
She further added, “There was so much cynicism before the release of the film and so many naysayers saying that fashionable term OTT content. So, it was really scary because when you are all alone, fighting this cynicism, I was just hoping and praying that the audience validates my belief in good cinema. And the audience has done that,”
Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel will be the lead faces of 'Damaged', directed by Terry McDonagh
Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Kate Middleton and Prince William have always marked Easter as a big holiday with Princes George, Louis, and Princess...
The actor has been shrouded in controversy due to a drug scandal
Alan Ruck talks about Jeremy Strong’s method acting in a new interview
Prince Harry reportedly plans on snubbing King Charles and his brother Prince William while he is in the UK