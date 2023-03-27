Rani Mukerji shares her thoughts on OTT platforms, reveals word 'cpntent' bothers her

Rani Mukerji believes ‘movies should be watched in cinemas’

Rani Mukerji plays a mom who is fighting the entire state for custody of her children in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She has impressed audience with her performance.

In a recent interview, she opened up about how the word ‘content’ bothers her as an artist and how she firmly believes that movies belong to cinemas.

Talking about it, she said, “I truly believe that a good film will always find its audience, regardless of what the genre is. There was a lot of challenge for our film, because the new fashionable word that is going on is OTT ‘content’ – it is something that has bothered me a lot. Because I do believe that cinema is an experience to be had in the theaters.”

She further added, “There was so much cynicism before the release of the film and so many naysayers saying that fashionable term OTT content. So, it was really scary because when you are all alone, fighting this cynicism, I was just hoping and praying that the audience validates my belief in good cinema. And the audience has done that,”