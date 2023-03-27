 
Monday March 27, 2023
Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence spotted in New York with husband and one-year-old son

Jennifer Lawrence is enjoying spring in New York with her family

By Web Desk
March 27, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence was spotted enjoying the pleasant weather in New York with her family on weekend.

On Sunday, March 26, Jennifer Lawrence was seen out and about with her husband Cooke Maroney, and their one-year-old son Cy.

Jennifer, 32, carried miscellaneous items with her, while her husband, Maroney was pushing their son's stroller, according to Daily Mail.

The Hunger Games actress looked stylish in a black turtleneck tucked into billowing belted jeans. She layered with a black coat and hung a leather purse over her shoulder.

The couple shielded their eyes with dark shades as they took a stroll around Big Apple.