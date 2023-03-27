Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber show PDA after brunch date

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber immersed in some PDA after a brunch date after the model asked Selena to intervene on her behalf due to internet trolling.
On Sunday, March 26, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were spotted on a brunch date at the Great White in West Hollywood.
As per Daily Mail, the couple was kissing outside the cafe after they walked out of it hand-in-hand.
Hailey, 26, cut a chic figure in a white tank top over an orange teddy bear coat and oversized yellow pants. The supermodel concealed her blonde locks in a red baseball cap and finished off the look with a fluffy cream bag, golden earrings, and matching shoes.
Justin, 29, wore a Drew cap and kept it cosy in a grey hoodie over a black fuzzy jacket from his brand Drew, with plaid pants and white shoes.
This marks the couple's first public outing after Hailey publicly expressed gratitude to her husband's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, for "speaking out" during heavy internet trolling due to their so-called feud and pleading with fans to stop trolling Hailey and to put an end to the "hateful negativity."
They released a statement in response to the reports on March 27th and threatened legal action
Prince Harry was all smiles as he arrives in London High Court
'Shazam 2' received overall poor reviews
They finally confirmed the news on March 27th by releasing a clip of Jungkook
Prince Harry's UK's return raises hope for Coronation attendance
The music video shows a bright concept for the group with an elegant and Hollywoodesque concept