Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber show PDA after brunch date

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber immersed in some PDA after a brunch date after the model asked Selena to intervene on her behalf due to internet trolling.



On Sunday, March 26, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were spotted on a brunch date at the Great White in West Hollywood.

As per Daily Mail, the couple was kissing outside the cafe after they walked out of it hand-in-hand.

Hailey, 26, cut a chic figure in a white tank top over an orange teddy bear coat and oversized yellow pants. The supermodel concealed her blonde locks in a red baseball cap and finished off the look with a fluffy cream bag, golden earrings, and matching shoes.

Justin, 29, wore a Drew cap and kept it cosy in a grey hoodie over a black fuzzy jacket from his brand Drew, with plaid pants and white shoes.



This marks the couple's first public outing after Hailey publicly expressed gratitude to her husband's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, for "speaking out" during heavy internet trolling due to their so-called feud and pleading with fans to stop trolling Hailey and to put an end to the "hateful negativity."

