Prince Harry accused of ‘violating’ his own and Meghan Markle’s privacy

Prince Harry has been accused of violating not just his own but also his wife Meghan Markle’s privacy with his bombshell memoir Spare, released earlier this year.

Royal author Sally Bedell Smith slammed both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for rallying for privacy but constantly violating their own with their many interviews and projects, and lauded Prince William and Kate Middleton for doing the opposite and setting boundaries.

Talking to royal correspondent Jack Royston on Newsweek’s The Royal Report podcast, Smith said: “I think William and Catherine have really done a remarkably good job in preserving a zone of privacy.”

“It was challenged at the beginning by the paparazzi and they drew a very, very strong line about what they would tolerate and what they would challenge.”

She then added: “But, you know, I can't help thinking that Harry and Meghan are so obsessed with privacy—and they're constantly violating their own privacy with interviews and obviously Harry's book.”

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, have given multiple interviews, including to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, and have also released a podcast and a memoir.