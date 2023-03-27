Royal family shares first post amid Prince Harry’s surprise visit to UK

Britain’s Royal family shared its first social media post amid Prince Harry’s surprise visit to UK on Monday.



The Duke of Sussex made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court for a hearing in a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher.

Harry, who now lives in California after quitting royal duties in 2019 and launching a barrage of criticism of the British royal family, was pictured arriving at the court in central London, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace and Royal Collection Trust shared a joint post regarding the coronation procession of William IV.

The post reads: “This week’s #MonarchMonday features the coronation procession of William IV. This is the final part of a huge frieze (nearly 4 metres long) which is currently on display in the Royal Mews in London.

“The procession began its journey down Constitution Hill at 9am on 8 September 1831 on its way to Westminster Abbey. The guests, carriages, and soldiers are all recorded with great accuracy. The Gold State Coach, bearing the King, is drawn by eight cream horses, preceded by six of the King’s horses, each led by two grooms, a phalanx of Marshalmen in ranks of four, 100 Yeomen of the Guard and 12 footmen.”

