Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can’t fight Netflix even if they ‘milk Diana’s death’

File Footage

Experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in no position right now to bite the hand the feeds them in the US.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She told News.com.au, “The need to find a way to foot the bill for their retinue of bodyguards thus left the Sussexes in need of a corporate fairy godmother with the deepest of deep pockets. Enter Netflix, the moustachio-twirling ostensible saviour of the piece, ready to help bankroll their West Coast lives.”



“What that means is that today, even if the Hollywood behemoth looks like it’s about to milk Diana’s death for all the small screen juice and Emmys it can, the couple are in no position to bite the hand that feeds them.”

Especially since “their security costs aside, Harry and Meghan’s new life in California is hardly modest.”