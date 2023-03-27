Prince Harry mocked and accused of using drugs in Miami

Royal fans mocked Prince Harry after he was spotted "partying" in Miami last night on his way to London.

A large number of critics accused him of using drugs in Miami as they commented on his pictures on social media.

The Duke of Sussex was believed to be travelling alone and to prepare for the High Court case which is about to start.

Harry is expected to return to London with his wife and children in May to attend the coronation of King Charles.

The couple recently confirmed that they have received an invitation to attend the coronation but did not say whether they would attend the ceremony.

The British media has reported that the royal family has been debating the role Harry and his family will have at the coronation.

According to multiple reports, Prince Harry wants to appear at the Buckingham Palace balcony along with other working royal family after the coronation.