Sunday March 26, 2023
Prince Harry was on flight to Scotland when Queen Elizabeth II passed away

By Web Desk
March 27, 2023
Prince Harry talks about seeing late Queen Elizabeth II for the last time

Prince Harry was told about Queen Elizabeth II death by Meghan Markle.  

The Duke of Sussex jetted off to meet his ailing grandmother while he received a text message from his wife.

Recalling the call, Harry pens: “As the plane began its descent, my phone lit up. A text from Meg. Call me the moment you get this. I checked the BBC website. Granny was gone. Pa was King. I put on my black tie, walked off the plane into a thick mist, sped in a borrowed car to Balmoral.”

He continues: “Hunched against the cold, I hurried into the foyer. Aunt Anne was there to greet me. I hugged her. Where’s Pa and Willy? And Camilla? Gone to Birkhall, she said. She asked if I wanted to see Granny. Yes…I do”