'Love Island' famed Ekin-Su Culculoglu is 'suing clothing brand Oh Polly amid £1million contract row'

Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu is taking legal action against clothing brand Oh Polly after they dropped her following the "biggest clothing deal in Love Island history."
Ekin-Su Culculoglu signed a £ 1 million contract with Oh Polly, after winning Love Island with now-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, where she launched just one 16-piece collection, now sold at reduced prices, as per Daily Mail.
An insider told The Sun, "Both the brand and Ekin have been left disappointed and there is now a dispute over money owed on the lucrative contract."
It is reported that Ekin-Su was struggling to appeal to the clothing brand's customer base and her partnership with the brand "wasn't working."
Snoop Dogg has no hard feelings with Chris Rock despite the controversial comedian's spikey joke on his numerous brand...
Fans of the group were heartbroken by the news considering the two members had been on a long hiatus
'Succession' actor Sarah Snook wrapped up shooting on HBO's show
Previous 'John Wick' films did not have a post-credit scene
Kim Kardashian has filed for four trademarks in North West's name
'Yellowjackets' is one of Showtime's biggest hit