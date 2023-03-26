Meghan Markle desperate to attend King Charles coronation?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been invited to King Charles coronation, however, the royal couple have not yet officially confirmed whether they will attend or not.



A royal expert believes Meghan and Harry will attend the historic event, and claimed that the Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t want to miss her ‘tiara moment.’

According to Daily Express UK, Kinsey Schofield said, "I think that they're both going to come because Meghan wants that tiara moment. It's been a long time since she's got to wear something sparkly on her head.

"They need to remind the world that they are associated with the Royal Family, because, as you know, that's their business, that has become their sole brand."

Speaking on GB News, she further claimed Meghan and Harry want to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation.