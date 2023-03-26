Meghan and Harry keen to become part of special family moment at coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keen that they too should be a part of the special family moment by joining the working royals on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace after King Charles' coronation, according to a report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not appear on the balcony for the Platinum Jubilee last June.

After the US-based couple confirmed that they have received an invitation to attend the coronation, it has been reported that Harry and Meghan would like Prince Archie's birthday to be commemorated in some way.

A section of the British media reported that they would like to join the rest of the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the ceremony.

A report said that discussions are underway to decide what role the couple would have on the day of coronation.

Express.co.uk reported that Meghan and Harry want their children to spend more time with their royal cousins of a similar age, such as Princess Eugenie's son August.