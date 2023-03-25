Riley Keough believes her childhood was ‘similar to what Kardashian’s children experience’

Riley Keough has recently elaborated on “really intense” childhood while growing up in the public eye.



Riley, who is currently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s newest miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and the oldest among four children.

“I grew up with a family that was very much in the public eye, and my childhood was really intense in that way, especially in the Nineties and early 2000s,” said Riley in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

The actress explained, “It was probably similar to what the Kardashian kids experience now – not being able to go out the front of buildings and having to sneak around.”

“Just a lot of attention, not being able to do normal things,” revealed the 33-year-old.

All this “made her really appreciate normal things in life – being able to go to the coffee shop and sit there”.