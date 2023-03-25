Kanye West's new post sparks reactions: 'The most Ye apology ever'

Disgraced rapper Kanye West has appeared to admit that his previous online adventures really cut him from his own people.

Th American rapper, 45, has returned to social media and claimed he 'likes Jewish people again', apparently regretting his anti-Semitic remarks that were condemned by many last year.

Now it seems as the musician has realised that he can't get his dignity back without declaring love for Jewish people as he shared a very meaningful post to describe new thought by making comeback on Instagram Sunday, saying “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again."



He added: "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people No Christian can be labelled antisemite knowing Jesus is a Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill. I love you.”



Kanye's post sparked reactions from his fans and followers as some think the rapper has admitted his past blunders, while few create memes to express their anger.



Reacting to the father-of-four's latest adventure, one fan wrote in the comment section: "This is the most kanye apology ever."

Another added: "jump street has enlightened this man."



The third one chimed in: "Made me like Jewish people again."

"Bro apologises like my mom," one fan wrote.



It is to mention here that Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West was slammed for his multiple anti-Semitic rants and comments last year - with one outburst seeing the Jesus Walks singer praise dictator Adolf Hitler. He was also removed from Twitter and Instagram and dropped by Adidas, Balenciaga and his agency CCA.