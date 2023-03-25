Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were much 'sane' as they welcomed Lilibet

Prince Harry talks about the day he welcomed daughter Lilibet with Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Harry admits he was calmer as he sat in the hospital waiting for his daughter.

Harry begins: "We drove calmly, sanely to the hospital, where our bodyguards once again fed us. This time they brought burgers and fries from In-N-Out. And fajitas from a local Mexican restaurant for Meg. We ate and ate and then did the Baby Mama dance around the hospital room."

Harry continues: "This time I didn’t touch the laughing gas. (Because there was none.) I was fully present. I was with Meg through every push. When the doctor said it was a matter of minutes, I told Meg that I wanted mine to be the first face our little girl saw."

"We knew we were having a daughter," he adds.

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet during the summer of 2021.