Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want everyone ‘absolutely terrified’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly inspire a wide amount of terror and fear within Palace walls



Royal commentator and expert Louise Roberts brought these claims to light.

Her admissions were shared during an interview with Sky News Australia.



There, she was quoted saying, “Who knows what they’ll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the coronation?”

However, she stressed, “the problem is that anyone who could be close to them, for example, [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton], won’t tell them anything.”

Because “everyone’s terrified. Everything’s for sale. Every indiscretion or aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit.”

She also pointed out how “their [Harry and Meghan] value comes from their proximity to the royal family,” thus “they are only relevant if they have currency with the royal family.”