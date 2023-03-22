Jennifer Aniston jokes on 'putting an end to the competition' with Drew Barrymore

Jennifer Aniston joked on doing a movie with both Drew Barrymore and Adam Sadler to "put an end to the competition."

On March 21, Jennifer Aniston appeared on Good Morning America alongside her Murder Mystery 2 costar Adam Sandler and addressed the "competition" between her and Drew Barrymore, in reference to being Sandler's love interest.

As per PEOPLE, Aniston, 54, told host Michael Strahan, "We want to do [a movie with] all three of us together and just put an end to this competition."

She added, "There's no competition. Just two great ladies. That would be amazing doing a movie all together."





