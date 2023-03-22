Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Bawaal' release postpones

'Bawaal' was slated to release this year in April

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic drama Bawaal has been delayed for sometime.

The production company Nadiadwala Grandson’s shared the news through their twitter handle revealing the new release date of the film.

They wrote: “National Award-Winners #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 are back with #BAWAAL. Watch their epic creation on 6th October in theatres near you! Starring @Varun_dvn JanhviKapoor.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari, who is a National Award winning filmmaker, has directed the film under the banner of Nadiadwala Granson.

Bawaal was announced back in April 2022. The film has been shot in India’s Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. Later on, the team travelled to Amsterdam, Poland, Netherlands for photography. The shoot of the movie was wrapped up in August last year therefore, the makers announced to release the film in April 2023. But now it has been delayed for sometime.

As per the IMDB synopsis, Bawaal focuses on the story of a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl of her locality. He wishes to marry her as that way his social position will expectedly rise, reports IndianExpress.

