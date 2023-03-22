Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Bawaal' release postpones

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic drama Bawaal has been delayed for sometime.
The production company Nadiadwala Grandson’s shared the news through their twitter handle revealing the new release date of the film.
They wrote: “National Award-Winners #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 are back with #BAWAAL. Watch their epic creation on 6th October in theatres near you! Starring @Varun_dvn JanhviKapoor.”
Director Nitesh Tiwari, who is a National Award winning filmmaker, has directed the film under the banner of Nadiadwala Granson.
Bawaal was announced back in April 2022. The film has been shot in India’s Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. Later on, the team travelled to Amsterdam, Poland, Netherlands for photography. The shoot of the movie was wrapped up in August last year therefore, the makers announced to release the film in April 2023. But now it has been delayed for sometime.
As per the IMDB synopsis, Bawaal focuses on the story of a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl of her locality. He wishes to marry her as that way his social position will expectedly rise, reports IndianExpress.
Kate Middleton hosted a meeting for her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married in court on January 6
Selena Gomez and Steve Martin star in Hulu’s comedy-mystery show ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Oprah’s hand in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘dishonest War of the Windsors’ bashed
Riley Keough was recognised at Cannes in 2022 same year as Baz Luhrmann premiered her grandfather’s biopic ‘Elvis’
Earlier, Tekashi 6ix9ine got relief from the court by cooperation with authorities to arrest fellow gang members