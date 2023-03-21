Prince William’s feelings for Kate Middleton during St Patrick’s Day laid bare

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended her first St Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks. On Friday, March 17th, 2023, Kate joined the Irish Guards in Aldershot for the first time as Colonel of the regiment.

The parade saw William officially pass on his title of Colonel of the Irish Guards to his wife, a move brought on by King Charles III’s reassigning a number of royal patronages late last year.

Body language expert Judi James analysed for Express.co.uk their body language and claimed that Kate looked “powerful.”

“There’s some interesting power play signals here as William hands over to his wife, describing her as ‘Colonel Catherine’,” she explained. “After some signature signals of affection and fun between the couple during this outing, it’s interesting to see the dramatic change as Kate adopts a more serious look.”

She surmised, “She stands fully to attention as she fixes William with what looks like a seriously cold, hard stare. The look shows how seriously Kate is taking her new role.

Judi added that her “body language is immaculate here and military, rather than royal” and William’s response to her stare is “a very puckered-looking smile to suggest pride.” Judi shared that it could “perhaps” be “a sense of respect for the woman who is taking over his role.”

After Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at the Barracks, Kate gave the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot customary sprigs of shamrock before delivering them to officers and guardsmen, who then distributed them along the ranks.