'The Inbetweeners' actor on Phil Gilbert return: 'Unlikely'

The Inbetweeners actor Greg Davies has ruled out reprising his fan-favourite character of Phil Gilbert in the sitcom.

Speaking to The Cleaner's second season launching event, where he plays the character of crime scene cleaner Paul 'Wicky' Wickstead.

However, the 54-year-old was open to reprising his previous sitcoms characters in Channel 4's Man Down and BBC One's Cuckoo.

"I think some people would probably give you a very earnest answer to that and say 'the past is the past, we must always be looking forward'. But I don't know – maybe? I don't have hard and fast rules.

To quote a really good friend of mine, 'I just can't believe I get to do this ****'. So I think I'd be open to anything really," Davies added.

But the actor is content with his popular character in the sitcom is retired.

"You have got to be careful not to flog a dead horse," continued Davies. "Everything has a shelf life in this business. So you have to be very mindful of that. So I think it's unlikely you'll see me as Mr. Gilbert – but then all of the boys are 50."