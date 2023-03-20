Alicia Silverstone would be 'happy to' make 90s romcom sequel with Brandan Fraser

More than two decades after its release, Alicia Silverstone would love to make a sequel of ‘Blast From The Past’ with cast mate Brandan Fraser.

The 46-year-old actress returned to spotlight for a reunion of Clueless cast at ’90s Con. Answering a fan question about a follow-up to the romantic comedy Blast From The Past the former Batgirl said she would love to work with Brendan Fraser again.

“With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun,” Silverstone said.

“I just saw Brendan after he won his Oscar and he’s so cute. He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time and you have to grow and it’s part of life that you struggle and then look what happened to him! So yes, I’m happy to do that.”

The romantic comedy was released in 1999, starring Fraser, Silverstone, Christopher Walken, Sissy Spacek and Dave Foley. It followed 35-year-old man, played by Fraser who is oblivious to the modern world after having lived his entire life in a fallout shelter made by his father. His life changes when he meets Eve, played by Silverstone.

The duo attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 12, where Fraser won the Academy Award for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Fraser portrays a 600-pound English teacher trying to salvage his relationship with his alienated daughter in the film.