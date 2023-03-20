Meghan and Harry advised against carrying on with criticism of royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have levelled some serious allegations against the royal family during the last few months in their media appearances.

The couple opened up about their marriage and relations with other royals in their explosive Netflix documentary. Days after the documentary was released, Harry published his tell-all memoir "Spare" which contained more attacks on his family.

Reputation management expert Edward Coram-James has advised Meghan and Prince Harry against carrying on with their criticism of the Royal Family.

He said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to lose both on a professional and personal level if they carry on speaking about their UK-based relatives as they have done in past months.

The expert said, their merisk of airing more grievances and unveiling more royal secrets, the commentator said, is for the Sussexes to be likened to "reality television personalities".

The pair, he suggested, should rather keep "a low profile" for the time being and work on making a name for themselves as content producers.