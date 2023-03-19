Oprah has ‘no business’ talking about ‘highly sensitive matters’

File Footage

Experts warn Oprah Winfrey has absolutely ‘no business’ talking about ‘highly sensitive matters’ and has become a ‘sworn enemy’ of the Royal Family.



These admissions and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

He warned, “Oprah Winfrey is now a sworn enemy of the British Royal Family.”

“So while she might regard herself as the queen of the US chat show, it's high time she shuts her big gob when it comes to highly sensitive matters relating to the coronation of King Charles.”

For those unversed, Oprah recently spoke out in support of Meghan Markle and said, “think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family. That's what I think. That's what the bottom line comes down to: 'What do you feel like is the right thing for you?”

In the eyes of Mr Wootton, “That, folks, is disingenuous nonsense.”