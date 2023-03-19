Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘proximity’ to Firm dictates ‘whether Hollywood cheques roll in’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly ‘finally’ understood that their checks revolve around the closeness of their bond to the Royal Family.



These admissions and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

There, he said, “Harry and Meghan have not once done what's best for their family, illustrated by the fact they granted Oprah their vile score-settling 'interview' as Prince Philip was literally on his deathbed.”

“And, for once, this decision should not be about what is right for them. Of course, it's right for Harry and Meghan to be at the Coronation.”

Before concluding he admitted, “Despite displaying a visceral hatred for the institution and the members of their family within it, the Duke and Duchess of Woke have had a crushing realisation recently that their proximity to the Royal Family is largely responsible for whether the Hollywood pay cheques will keep on rolling in.”