Bad Bunny draws attention over new song, seemingly throws shade at Kendall Jenner’s ex beau

Bad Bunny has seemingly thrown shade at rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker in his new song.

On Friday, rapper Eladio Carrión released his new album titled 3MEN2 KBRN, which included a feature with Bad Bunny.

In the song Coco Chanel, fans and outlets like Rolling Stone speculated that Puerto Rican rapper may have mentioned Jenner and Booker, an NBA player for the Phoenix Suns,

The Kardashians alum dated Booker in June 2020 and the couple broke up in November 2022, reported People.

In a verse on Carrión’s track, Bad Bunny sings in Spanish, “I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick / But the Puerto Rico sun in warmer than the one in Phoenix.”

The Bullet Train star also dropped another clue, mentioning that “Scorpios are dangerous,” which happens to be Jenner’s zodiac sign.

The apparent diss grabbed Booker’s attention, who responded to the track, commenting, “He worried about another MAN again,” underneath an Instagram post about lyrics.

Bad Bunny, 29, and Jenner, 27, have been making headlines since last month when they were seen on a dinner date.

However, it was unclear if the pair were just dining as friends at the time, Booker unfollowed Jenner on Instagram days later, seemingly signifying the start of his feud with the Me Porto Bonito singer, Page Six reported.