Saturday March 18, 2023
Prince William indicated Prince Harry was 'unwell' and 'unwise' over phone

Prince William expressed his concern about Prince Harry's mental state of being

By Web Desk
March 18, 2023
Prince William confronted Prince Harry over his suspicions of weak mental health.

During the 2019 WellChild Awards, Prince Harry got emotional after at a children’s hospital, moments after which he got a call from his elder brother.

Describing the moment, Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “He said I wasn’t well. He said again that I needed help. I reminded him that I was doing therapy. In fact, he’d recently told me he wanted to accompany me to a session because he suspected I was being ‘brainwashed.’”

Harry adds: “Then come, I said. It will be good for you. Good for us. He never came. His strategy was patently obvious: I was unwell, which meant I was unwise. As if all my behavior needed to be called into question.”