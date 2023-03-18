Prince William indicated Prince Harry was 'unwell' and 'unwise' over phone

Prince William confronted Prince Harry over his suspicions of weak mental health.
During the 2019 WellChild Awards, Prince Harry got emotional after at a children’s hospital, moments after which he got a call from his elder brother.
Describing the moment, Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “He said I wasn’t well. He said again that I needed help. I reminded him that I was doing therapy. In fact, he’d recently told me he wanted to accompany me to a session because he suspected I was being ‘brainwashed.’”
Harry adds: “Then come, I said. It will be good for you. Good for us. He never came. His strategy was patently obvious: I was unwell, which meant I was unwise. As if all my behavior needed to be called into question.”
The duo were asked if there were any movies that made them feel nostalgic,
Justin and Hailey Bieber 'got married very young age,' said the insider about their strained relationship
His doctor was found to be self administering Propofol on March 13th
The pair can be seen dancing together for the Fighting Challenge
Bob Odenkirk said, 'if I wait for that very thing to happen again I'll never make another show'
Taeyeon posted a screenshot from the tv series The Glory