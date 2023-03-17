Ben Affleck’s surprising confession about not directing DC Movies under James Gunn

Ben Affleck has recently explained why won’t direct DC movies for DC Studios head James Gunn.



“I would not direct something for the James Gunn DC. Absolutely not,” said Affleck in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Affleck continued, “I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job.”

“I just wouldn’t want to go in and direct in the way they’re doing that. I’m not interested in that,” clarified the actor.

While speaking about Justice League, Affleck mentioned that the movie “'became somewhat repetitive to me and less interesting”.

When questioned what went wrong on 2017’s Justice League, Affleck responded, “You could teach a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it.”

Although Zack Snyder's Justice League received positive reception from fans, the whole experience turned Affleck off from directing a superhero movie.

“I was going to direct a Batman, and Justice League made me go. I’m out. I never want to do any of this again. I’m not suited,” disclosed the actor.

Affleck added, “That was the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business which is full of some weird experiences. It broke my heart.”