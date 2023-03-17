Ben Affleck is not on Instagram: here's why

Ben Affleck has revealed the real reason why he is not on Instagram or any other social platform, while his wife Jennifer Lopez actively uses them.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, the 50-year-old actor provided an explanation about why he chose not to sign up on Instagram while his singer and actor wife Lopez frequently use the platform to stay in touch with fans and post updates.
"My wife’s a genius at that. I don’t know if there’s anybody who understands Instagram better than her" he said "In fact, she gave me a talk this morning before this interview. She thinks that because of experiences that I’ve had, I’ve become very guarded. And she’s right."
The Batman actor went on, "I view these things as land mines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over. I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable, and the entire pickup was something that was not only not right, it was actually the opposite of what I meant."
He did admit that he has the timeline for when to go
