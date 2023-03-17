Kate Middleton, Prince William will celebrate another historic event together today

Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate another historic event together as the royal couple are set to mark St Patrick's Day with Irish Guards.



William and Kate also wished their followers a very happy St Patrick’s Day.

Taking to Twitter, the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted, “Wishing all our followers a very happy St Patrick’s Day today!

“Looking forward to joining the @irish_guards this morning to celebrate at the #StPatricksDay Parade.”

Earlier, there were reports Kate Middleton was preparing for a very special event on Friday.

According to Hello Magazine, the Princess of Wales will take the salute for the very first time as Colonel of the Irish Guards during a visit to Mons Barracks to mark St Patrick's Day.

The report further says Prince William, who is the regiment's outgoing Colonel, will proudly be watching her from the wings.