Taylor Swift celebrating Eras Tour countdown with a promise of ‘unreleased songs’

Famed lyricist Taylor Swift has just announced plans for the release of two previously unreleased songs at Midnight.

This decision has been made to celebrate her upcoming Eras Tour that is set to kick off from Friday.

The star announced her plans in an Instagram Story that claims, “In celebration of The Eras Tour I'm releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight.”

The four songs in question are Eyes Open (Taylor's Version), Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version) ft Joy Williams and John Paul White, as well as All of the Girls You Loved Before.

For those unversed, Swift originally wrote Eyes Open as well as Safe & Sound before The Civil Wars broke up for The Hunger Games soundtrack in 2012.

Even All of the Girls You Loved Before, is a previously unheard of song.