Ben Affleck addresses ‘pure misery’ on ‘Justice League’ set: ‘Broke my heart’

Ben Affleck sheds light o the real reason he found his Batman stint to be the ‘most miserable’ time of his life.
The star weighed in on everything during his most recent chat with the Hollywood Reporter.
He started the chat off by recalling, “‘Justice League’] made me go, ‘I’m out. I never want to do any of this again. I’m not suited’.”
He even went as far as to brand the entire chunk of time, “the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business which is full of some s***** experiences.”
So much so that “It broke my heart. And I started to drink too much.”
In an attempt to put it into prespective Affleck admits, “I was back at the hotel in London, it was either that or jump out the window. And I just thought, ‘This isn’t the life I want. My kids aren’t here. I’m miserable'.”
Following the release of Justice Leguae, Affleck also recalls agreeing to helm the role, yet again, for a ‘Synder Cut’ version, that released in 2021.
“I went and did it. And now [‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’] is my highest-rated movie on IMDb.”
“I’ve never had one that went from nadir to pinnacle. Retroactively, it’s a hit. All of a sudden I was getting congratulated for the bomb I’m in.”
