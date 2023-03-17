King Charles wife Camilla to become known as 'Queen' at coronation

There are speculations that that King Charles III's wife Camilla will be crowned as the Queen at the coronation, instead of Queen Consort.

Kin Charles III and Camilla will be crowned on May 6, the coronation edition of the Bible is set to be released and just states the monarch's wife as "Queen", according to a new report.

"To commemorate the Coronation of their majesties King Charles lll and Queen Camilla. In the Abbey Church of St Peter, Westminster. The sixth day of May 2023,” the coronation edition of the Bible reads, as per The Mirror.

On the other hands, its also being claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been sent an invite to attend the event, are aware of the fact.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indicated that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation on 6 May, but have not disclosed their decision about whether they will attend.



Meanwhile, the Sussexes are also expected to "miss out" on the prestigious red carpet event, the Met Gala, over ongoing "family drama".