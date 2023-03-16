Prince Harry ‘petrified, frightened’ of Meghan Markle

Experts believe Prince Harry feels ‘deathly petrified’ of his wife Meghan Markle.
These claims have been issued by royal commentator and author Angela Levin.
Her admissions were shared during an interview with GB news host Dan Wootton.
There, she was quoted saying, “It’s well known that Meghan is delightful unless you say something that she doesn’t want you to say and then she is really scary.”
“I think he is frightened of her because of the way he looks at her. He doesn’t want to say something if she wants to speak. If she wants to talk to someone before him then he steps back.”
“He is very nervous. I think she commands it all because this is not the Harry he was a few years ago.”
“He said himself ‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets’.”
“It’s a tragedy because I think that he lets her say and do things that anyone else would say ‘no this is not how it works’ that ‘she is wrong’”.
He uploaded a status declaring that Jimin’s lead track would be coming out soon
Taapsee Pannu recalls humiliating experience during Miss India
King Charles III's eldest son prince William admits more progress hasn't been made to combat homelessness
Veteran actress Helen Mirren lauds Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win
Gwyneth Paltrow is criticised by plus-size model for glorifying eating disorders
Press charges against Kanye West has been dropped by his fan