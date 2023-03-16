Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘burning hole into coffers’: ‘Will end up broke!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s closest friends are reportedly starting to fear the possibility of the duo ending up broke because of their ‘consistent attempts’ to dig themselves into a hole.
These insights have been brought to light by an inside source close to Star magazine.
“It was obviously a strategic move on Meghan and Harry’s part,” the source started by saying.
“When Harry and Meghan made the move to California in 2020, they had big plans.”
“But the feeling among their friends is that they’re spending more than they’re bringing in, and it’s going to land them in the hole.”
