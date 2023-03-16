Jeremy Renner nephew pens cute letter to express his love for 'Hawkeye' star

Jeremy Renner showed off a heartfelt note penned by his nephew amid the Hawkeye actor's recovery from the deadly snow plow accident.
Renner turned to Instagram to share a sweet note from his nephew Auggie who feels truly "lucky" to have his uncle see alive after horrific accident the actor experienced on January 1, 2023.
Auggie’s note showcased his gratitude on the fact that his 52-year-old uncle survived from the accident, which caused him more than 30 broken bones.
“I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers),” the note reads. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”
Renner responded to the note by writing, “Love my little man, Bless you Auggie.”
With this note Renner also shared a photo of two stuffed animals. The sloths, he noted, depict “my inside feelings.”
The Hawkeye actor posted first time since February, 17 when he last updated about his health and revealed his efforts to exercise for increased movement.
