Netizens call out 'No Hard Feelings' real-life age gap

Jennifer Lawrence-starred No Hard Feelings was criticized for the film's lead actors' significant age gap.
In the recently released trailer, Lawrence’s character Maddie, 32, searching for easy gigs for cash, was enlisted by 19-year-old parents to seduce their son.
The film synopsis reads, starring Andrew Barth Feldman as the son, “On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college.
“To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.”
However, several viewers aired their views about the uncomfortable age gap between the movie leads.
“First, I adore Jennifer Lawrence, so don’t start. But a thirty two year old woman getting compensated to “date” and “date hard” an eighteen year old boy?,” one wrote.
“All with the okay of mom and dad. I wonder if it’d be just as “funny” if it was a 32 year old man and an 18 year old girl.”
“That Jennifer Lawrence trailer. What the hell is that? A kids parents are ashamed that he’s an introvert, so they hire JLaw—who is twice his age—to bone him. That’s the premise, right?” another commented.
