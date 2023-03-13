Here’s why Prince Edward’s children do not hold prince and princess titles

Prince Edward was recently bequeathed his father’s title Duke of Edinburgh by his brother King Charles.

While the other grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II were granted the Prince and Princess titles, Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor and James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor were not, via the Sun.

The siblings – who were both born at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey – are the late Queen’s youngest grandchildren.

Upon his wedding to Sophie Rhys-Jones, Prince Edward agreed with the Queen that their kids would be deemed as children of an Earl, instead of being called His or Her Royal Highness.

His sister, Princess Anne’s children, Zara and Peter also don’t have royal titles but Louise and James are the Queen’s first male-line descendants not to have one.

Therefore, Prince Edward’s daughter is Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, instead of HRH Princess Louise of Wessex.

Their son is James, Viscount Severn, who uses his father’s subsidiary title as a courtesy and is not HRH Prince James of Wessex.

Although, following the death of Prince Edward he will become the Earl of Wessex and Forfar.