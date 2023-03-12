Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lawyering up for Frogmore Cottage ownership?

Fie Footage

Inside sources fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning on extensive legal action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



These admissions and claims have been brought forward as part of a report by Women’s Day.

The insider that spilled the beans over it all claims “Harry and Meghan have proved in the past that they aren’t afraid of court action.”

“They’ll be having lawyers look at whether this eviction is even legal, given they signed a long lease and poured their own money into renovations.”

Its reported new tenant, Prince Andrew, on the other hand feels averse to moving there.

Per the insider, “Andrew feels it’s entirely unsuitable and he’s determined to hang on to his house. It’s one thing to live with his ex-wife when they have separate wings of the home, but quite another to cram into a cottage together, which may be part of Charles’ plan. He’s never been a fan of Sarah hanging around.”