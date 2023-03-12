Prince Harry's maternal aunts attended Lilibet's christening

King Charles and Prince William did not attend the christening of Lilibet despite being invited by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to reports, some members of the Duke of Sussex's family, however, attended the event.

Marie Claire reported that Harry's aunts, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale - the sisters of the late Princess Diana - were present at the gathering.

Both Harry and William have remained close with their aunts and uncle on their mother's side since Diana's death in 1997.

Prince Harry was last pictured alongside his aunts in 2021 when he unveiled a statue of his late mother alongside his brother, William.