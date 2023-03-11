Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes getting media attention like Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, both well-known TV journalists in the United States, are seemingly getting media attention like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Recently, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attended their first event together as a couple five months after their relationship initially made headlines.

According to a report by Us magazine, they were spotted with other celebrities paying respects to late public relations icon Howard Bragman at his private memorial service in Los Angeles last Sunday.

According to a report by Page Six, it was Amy Robach and Holmes’ first event together as a couple.

Commenting on it, a fan compared the couple with Meghan and Harry for getting more attention in the media.

The fan commented, “People get divorced everyday. It’s not earth shattering. It’s time for everyone to move on.

"I don’t even like them but the coverage they are receiving is just giving them more attention. Just like the Harkle’s (referring to Harry and Meghan Markle)."

Another said, “Time to leave them alone, enough is enough. Go back to England, maybe you can find Prince Harry and Meghan hiding under some rocks.”







