Prince Edward attends first reception as Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Edward attended his first reception as Duke of Edinburgh after receiving a new title from King Charles on his 59th birthday on Friday.



Buckingham Palace shared details of the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as they attended a reception at the City Chambers to recognise Edinburgh’s work in supporting Ukrainian refugees, and to thank the range of volunteers who are supporting them across the capital.

During the reception, they met volunteers and members of the Ukrainian and Eastern European diaspora in Edinburgh, including families who have made the city their home since the beginning of the conflict last year.

Earlier, it was announced that the King had conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon Prince Edward, on the occasion of his 59th birthday on Friday.

According to reports, King Charles awarded his younger brother Edward the title Duke of Edinburgh, in line with the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.

Philip, who was the last holder of the title, had always wanted it to be inherited by Edward.

The dukedom was created for Prince Philip in 1947 after his marriage to the then Princess Elizabeth.