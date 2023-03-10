Prince Harry knows ‘no one would look twice’ at a ‘third-rate television actress and officer’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out, and experts believe they’d be nothing without the Royal Family’s influence.



This insight has been brought forward by royal author and commentator A.N. Wilson.

According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “While claiming to love the late Queen, Meghan mocked the formal ceremonial of the court with a caricatured imitation of a curtsey during a televised interview for the nauseating Netflix series that they modestly entitled Harry And Meghan.”

“Even the Duke, who is to family loyalty what Lord Haw-Haw was to patriotism, could not avoid looking a picture of discomfort as his wife performed an exaggeratedly sweeping bow in a bid to make the monarchy look ridiculous.”

“At the same time, however, in a display of the grossest hypocrisy, they have used their royal status to boost their incomes and their profiles.”

“They know perfectly well that no one in California would look twice at a third-rate television actress and a junior-ranking ex-army officer unless they were touched by the stardust of royalty.”

“It is solely because Harry is the son of Diana and the grandson of Elizabeth II that his wife was asked on to the Oprah Winfrey show, a platform he then shared to malign the traditions of Britain and the family who tried to support him.”