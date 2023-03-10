Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘giving cheek’ to King Charles: ‘Who do they think they are’?

File Footage

Experts wonder how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are able to give cheek to the King of England, after disrespecting him in public.



This insight has been brought forward by royal author and commentator A.N. Wilson.

According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “Is this a signal that negotiations have indeed been going on behind the scenes? If so, it leads to another line of questioning.”



“Who the blazes do they think they are? And how can they have the barefaced cheek to be 'negotiating', and holding the King of England over a barrel?”

“And how can anyone take them seriously, when they have spent the last three years rubbishing not only Harry's family but all the trappings and flummery of monarchy, while desperately wanting to hang on to titles and privileges?”