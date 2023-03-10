King Charles honours Queen Elizabeth with heartfelt tribute in new speech

King Charles honored his mother Queen Elizabeth II in his new emotional speech, saying that her death was a “profound loss.”

The father-of-two addressed The Privileged Bodies, comprising of “representatives from 27 extraordinary organisations which have helped shape the UK’s diverse society” at the Buckingham Palace.

As per The Mirror, the group consists of “religious bodies, the arts and representatives from cities and regions, and only meets during significant milestones in the life of a monarch.”

Addressing the group, “Much has changed since the Privileged Bodies and Corporations of the United Kingdom last gathered over a decade ago to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee.”

“For my family, our nation and the Commonwealth, the death of my dear mother and our late Queen, was a profound loss,” he added.

"During her life, she remained a constant source of inspiration for us all, and I know what great support she drew from your loyalty and devotion.”

Following the meeting, the Royal Family's Twitter account dropped a post about the meeting, writing, “Today, representatives from 27 extraordinary organisations which have helped shape the UK’s diverse society gathered at Buckingham Palace to meet The King.

“Together, they are known as The Privileged Bodies,” the tweet added.

“Ranging from universities and religious organisations to arts and science institutions, they are given the opportunity to present ‘Loyal Addresses’ to the Monarch.

"Today, they paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and to the new King following his Accession in September."

The speech of King’s first public appearance since his younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced that their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be using royal titles.