Jamie Lee Curtis would love to go see Coldplay 'at 1 pm'

Jamie Lee Curtis would love to attend a Coldplay concert in daytime. The Freaky Friday actress recently turned down an invitation to the upcoming Oscar nominees' dinner because it was past her bedtime.

Speaking on the Today Show the 64-year-old said: “Why are there no matinees? I’m curious?”

“I would love to go see Coldplay. I would love it. The problem is, I’m not going to see Coldplay if they start their show at 9 and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1 pm”

Curtis earned her first Academy Award nomination despite a decades-long career in January for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Earlier, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter the actress said: "I'm going to tell you a secret right now… there is a nominees dinner, an Academy Award nominees private dinner on Thursday night that starts at 7:30 pm, and I have declined."

"Now you might say, 'Jamie, you're nominated for an Academy Award, you're going to be in the room with only nominees for the Academy Award, and I have declined.' Why? Because mommy goes to bed early."

Curtis will be competing with Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, and her costar Stephanie Hsu for the award of best supporting actress at the Oscars 2023.